UNSC Discusses N. Korean Human Rights Issues

New York, March 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council discussed at an unofficial open session Friday the North Korean human rights situation.

Many participants voiced concerns over human rights violations by North Korea, including Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago, while officials from China and Russia came to the defense of the reclusive state, saying that the council should not take up human rights issues.

The open session was hosted by the United States and Albania and co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.

The Permanent Mission of Albania to the United Nations posted a video of the session on its Facebook page after China opposed to the live broadcasting of the session on the U.N. website.

For live video streaming on the U.N. website, consent is needed from all 15 members of the council.

