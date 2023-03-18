Tokyo-Area Train Fares Raised by 10 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, Tokyo Metro Co. and other railway operators raised their regular fares for train services in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures by 10 yen on Saturday.

These companies will use increased revenues to install elevators and platform doors and make other efforts to improve barrier-free accessibility at train stations.

The companies include Tobu Railway Co. <9001>, Odakyu Electric Railway Co. <9007>, Seibu Railway Co., Sagami Railway Co. and Yokohama Minatomirai Railway Co.

Commuter pass prices will also be raised.

The transport ministry has set up a new system to add to fares "barrier-free fees" to be shouldered by passengers to accelerate efforts to install platform doors and other facilities.

