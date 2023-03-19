Kishida, Scholz Agree on Strengthening of Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday agreed to cooperate in the field of economic security, including by strengthening supply chains for semiconductors and other advanced technology products.

Meeting in Tokyo, they also confirmed the importance of continuing to impose strict sanctions against Russia and provide strong support to Ukraine, in response to Moscow's prolonged invasion of Ukraine.

At the beginning of the talks, Kishida stressed that Japan and Germany have been maintaining relations that are stronger than ever.

Scholz voiced hopes to continue cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, the two leaders shared the recognition that Russia's nuclear intimidation can never be accepted and that nuclear weapons should never be used. They also agreed to step up cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, against the backdrop of China's maritime expansion.

