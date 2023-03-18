Japan Logs 7,123 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 7,123 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by about 1,900 from a week earlier.

Nationwide, 33 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients, and there were 86 severely ill patients, down by 10 from Friday.

In Tokyo, the daily total of new infection cases fell by 178 week on week to 627. New deaths came to two, and the number of patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria stood unchanged from the previous day at six.

