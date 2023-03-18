Kishida Says to Monitor Developments over Putin Arrest Warrant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday voiced a keen interest in the International Criminal Court's issuing of an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin over an alleged war crime of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

"We hope to monitor with strong interest how the investigation develops," Kishida told a joint press conference with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo.

Scholz said that the ICC's moves have great significance and that Germany will support the ICC, which is the right organization for trying war crimes.

Also at the press conference, held after the two leaders' meeting, touching on Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Russia from Monday, Kishida said he wants China and Russia to show their readiness to act in a responsible manner regarding regional issues and peace. At the same time, Kishida said it is not yet known to which direction China and Russia would advance their discussions, suggesting that he will closely watch the developments.

On Xi's trip to Russia, Scholz said it will be important whether the end of the war can be clarified. He added that he is looking forward to the results of the visit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]