Kishida Mulling Inviting Modi to Hiroshima G-7 Summit

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering inviting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to the Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May, informed sources said Sunday.

Kishida hopes to extend the invitation when he holds talks with Modi in New Delhi on Monday, according to the sources.

On Sunday night, Kishida left for India on a government jet from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. He plans to return to Japan in the early hours of Wednesday.

Through his visit to India, the prime minister aims to strengthen Japan's cooperation with India, which is this year's chair of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies.

Ahead of his departure, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's official residence, "I'd like to have in-depth dialogue with Prime Minister Modi on what roles Japan and India should play in the international community." He added that he will work on strengthening Japan-India ties.

