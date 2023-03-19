Japan Confirms 5,911 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,911 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by about 1,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by six from Saturday to 80, while 21 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 549 new infection cases were reported, down by 57 from a week earlier. Four fatalities were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood unchanged from the previous day at six.

