IPEF Members to Hold Ministerial Talks in May

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Member states of the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity are expected to hold ministerial talks in the United States in May, Indonesian government officials have said.

The session will be the first in-person plenary ministerial meeting among the 14 member states since September last year. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto agreed to hold the IPEF ministerial gathering during their online meeting last week.

The planned session is likely to be timed to coincide with a meeting of the trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member states to be held in Detroit in late May.

At the IPEF meeting last September, the 14 member states, also including Japan and Australia, declared the opening of formal negotiations to launch the framework to build a new economic bloc to counter China.

The United States hopes to strike an agreement on the IPEF within 2023 while it holds the year's APEC presidency. The third meeting of IPEF top negotiators was held on the Indonesian island of Bali for a week through Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]