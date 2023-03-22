Japan to Launch New Agency to Unify Child Policies April 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Children and Families Agency will come into existence April 1, serving as the “control tower” for the Japanese government’s child-related policies at a time when the country’s birthrate remains low.

The new body will tackle in an integrated way issues such as the falling number of children, and child abuse and bullying that are now handled by different government agencies.

The agency, whose goal is to create a society where children’s interests are the highest priority, will take over operations related to nurseries, child abuse prevention and support for children with disabilities from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Operations regarding “kodomoen” certified kindergarten-nursery hybrids, child allowances and the fight against child poverty will be transferred from the Cabinet Office.

The agency will also deal with issues that have not been tackled adequately, including measures to support families with children who are not attending nursery or kindergarten and prevent bullying that takes place online and at cram schools.

It will launch a project to hear from about 10,000 people of elementary school age to their 20s, either in person or via social media, on issues including rules that adults draw up and impose on children in order to reflect their opinions in future policies for children.

