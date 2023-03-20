Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Fall to 50,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan last week fell about 13,000 from the preceding week to 50,489.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 33,392,879 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly count was the largest in Tokyo at 4,604, followed by 2,854 in Aichi, 2,775 in Osaka and 2,689 in Kanagawa.

The country's total COVID-19 death toll rose by 307 from the previous week to 73,556.

