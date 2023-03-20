Japan to Spend Extra 2 T. Yen to Tackle High Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to spend over 2 trillion yen out of its reserve funds to take additional measures to cushion the impact of high prices, it was learned Monday.

The fresh spending will be used partly to finance planned cash relief of 30,000 yen per low-income household and a 50,000-yen handout per child for low-income child-rearing families.

The government will hold talks with the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc before adopting the spending plan as early as Wednesday.

The government hopes to add 1.2 trillion yen to its special grants to local governments for regional revitalization, which they can use flexibly.

Of the amount, 500 billion yen will go to the 30,000-yen handout program. Local governments will be allowed to reduce the per-household relief to widen the scope of recipients.

