Minister Takaichi Retracts Remark Urging No More Questions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic security minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday withdrew a remark she made last week in which she urged an opposition lawmaker to ask her no more questions.

Takaichi made the controversial remark while being questioned about political impartiality under the broadcasting law at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors on Wednesday.

At the committee meeting, Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan criticized Takaichi for repeatedly changing her remarks on the matter, and called her "totally untrustworthy."

In response, Takaichi said, "If you cannot trust me, do not ask me any more questions."

At Monday's meeting, the committee's chairman, Shinsuke Suematsu of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, cautioned Takaichi about the remark in question.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]