Kishida, Modi Vow Cooperation on Aid for Developing Countries

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed on Monday to strengthen their countries' cooperation in helping developing countries solve their problems, including in the fields of development finance and food security.

The agreement came as Japan holds the 2023 presidency of the Group of Seven major democracies and India serves as this year's chair of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies.

At their two-hour meeting in New Delhi on the day, Kishida asked Modi to attend the G-7 summit to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May. The Indian prime minister accepted the invitation. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Kishida announced a plan to enhance Japan's support for emerging and developing economies in the so-called Global South, and indicated that the topic will be discussed at the Hiroshima summit.

In a joint press conference, Modi said he thinks that one of India's key tasks as G-20 chair will be gaining support from advanced economies for solving issues facing economies in the Global South, and expressed hope for Japan's cooperation.

