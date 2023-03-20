Prosecutors Accept Retrial Decision over 1966 Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)-- Public prosecutors unexpectedly said Monday that they will not file a special appeal against a Tokyo High Court decision last week granting a retrial for Iwao Hakamata, 87, over the murder of four people in central Japan in 1966.

The Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office had initially planned to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, but it ultimately decided to accept the ruling.

Hakamata had been sentenced to death for murdering an executive of a miso company, where Hakamata worked at the time, and three family members of the executive in Shizuoka Prefecture in June 1966.

In Japan, there have been four cases since the end of World War II in which retrials have been granted to convicts on death row, with all of them found not guilty in the retrials.

On Monday, Hiroshi Yamamoto, deputy chief of the high prosecutors office, issued a statement saying that the office had decided not to file an appeal as it had concluded that there were no reasons to make such a move, although there were some points on which it disagreed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]