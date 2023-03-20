Tokyo Prosecutors to Accept Retrial Decision over 1966 Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors have decided not to file a special appeal against a Tokyo High Court decision last week granting a retrial for Iwao Hakamata, 87, over the murder of four people in central Japan in 1966, it was learned Monday.

The Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office will announce the decision later in the day, according to informed sources.

Hakamata had been sentenced to death for murdering an executive of a miso company, where Hakamata worked at the time, and three family members of the executive in Shizuoka Prefecture in June 1966.

