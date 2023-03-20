Japanese Model Jessica Michibata Arrested for MDMA Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested model Jessica Michibata for allegedly possessing the synthetic drug MDMA, people familiar with the investigation said Monday.

The 38-year-old is suspected of possessing MDMA at a hotel in Tokyo, where she was staying with an acquaintance, the people said.

A customs officer found the drug hidden in a package that had arrived in Japan from overseas. Investigators from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department raided the hotel, which was on the package's shipping address, and arrested the two individuals.

A native of the central Japan prefecture of Fukui, Michibata is currently based in the United States, according to the website of her agency.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]