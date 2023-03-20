Japan Logs 2,617 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 2,617 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by some 600 from a week before.

Across the country, the number of very ill coronavirus patients decreased by five from the previous day to 75, and new COVID-19 fatalities came to 29.

New infection cases in Tokyo stood at 270, down by 43 from a week before.

The Japanese capital logged two new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while recognizing four patients with severe symptoms under its criteria, down by two from the previous day.

