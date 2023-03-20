Tokyo Reports 270 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 270 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down by 43 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled two among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by two from Sunday to four.

