Kishida Pledges 75-B.-Dollar Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Aid

New Delhi, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a plan for the Japanese public and private sectors to spend over 75 billion dollars by 2030 to improve infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.

The initiative is part of a new action plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific that Kishida unveiled during a speech at a gathering of the Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank in New Delhi.

In his speech, Kishida said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has been posing us the most fundamental challenge of maintaining peace." The action plan will "lead the international community to cooperation rather than division and confrontation," he said.

Kishida said the action plan has four pillars--principles for peace and rules for prosperity, an Indo-Pacific approach to addressing challenges, multilayered connectivity, and security that spreads from sea to sky.

Explaining the principles for peace and rules for prosperity, Kishida expressed his opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and economic coercion, apparently referring to China.

