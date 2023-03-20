Kishida Invites S. Korea's Yoon, Other Leaders to G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will invite South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and leaders of seven other non-Group of Seven countries to a summit of the G-7 major democracies to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to New Delhi, Kishida said he will also invite the heads of seven international organizations, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to the G-7 summit.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Kishida said he wants to discuss ways to ensure energy and food security at the G-7 summit. "It is necessary to work with a wide range of partners in the international community to tackle these challenges," he said.

Kishida and Yoon met in Tokyo on Thursday. The other seven non-G-7 countries are India, Indonesia, Australia, the Cook Islands, Comoros, Brazil and Vietnam.

