Japan Biotech Startup Postpones TSE Listing

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. <4893> said Monday that it has decided to postpone its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Growth section, scheduled for March 29.

Noile-Immune, which develops cancer immunotherapy, said it made the decision after "comprehensively considering stock market movements and other circumstances" at a time of global confusion over recent U.S. bank failures.

The company said it will decide when to resume listing procedures after carefully monitoring stock market trends.

