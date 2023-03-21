Japan Reaches World Baseball Classic Final

Newsfrom Japan

Miami, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan rallied to defeat Mexico 6-5 in Miami Monday to reach the World Baseball Classic final for the first time in three tournaments.

Munetaka Murakami delivered a walk-off two-run hit in the ninth inning of the WBC semifinal match.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in the final set for Tuesday. Japan won the title in 2006 and 2009, the first two editions of the event.

