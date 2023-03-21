S. Korea Restores Intelligence-Sharing Pact with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korea informed Japan Tuesday of its decision to fully restore a military intelligence-sharing pact between Tokyo and Seoul, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

Also on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed officials to put Japan back on his country's "white" list of trusted trading partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

Yoon apparently aims to give further impetus to the momentum toward improved ties with Japan that was created when he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo Thursday.

Yoon traveled to Tokyo after his administration announced a plan to resolve a dispute over compensation to Koreans who worked for Japanese companies during World War II, the thorniest issue between the two countries.

South Korea removed Japan from its white list in September 2019 after Japan took a similar step the previous month.

