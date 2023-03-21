S. Korea to Restore Japan's Trusted Trading Partner Status

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 21 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol unveiled plans Tuesday to put Japan back on his country's "white" list of trusted trading partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

Yoon told a cabinet meeting that he will instruct the trade minister Tuesday to start legal procedures to restore Japan's status as a white list country.

South Korea removed Japan from the list in September 2019 after Japan took a similar step the previous month.

Yoon's remarks came after Japan said Thursday it would lift its strict restrictions on semiconductor exports to South Korea while Seoul said it would withdraw a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization against the curbs.

South Korea also on Tuesday informed Japan of its decision to fully restore a military intelligence-sharing pact between Tokyo and Seoul, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]