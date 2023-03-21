Kishida to Meet with Zelenskyy Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in October 2021, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Kishida plans to tell Zelenskyy that the Group of Seven major democracies remain committed to continuing assistance to Ukraine and keeping sanctions on Russia in place over its invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.

The ministry said that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, Kishida will pay respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people and pledge the unwavering support of Japan and the G-7 for Ukraine.

During the talks, Kishida will also reaffirm opposition to Russia's unilateral change to the status quo by aggression and force and the determination to maintain the international order based on the rule of law, the ministry said.

The Japanese prime minister is set to host a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima in May.

