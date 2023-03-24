Japanese Bidet Toilet Makers Targeting Rich People Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Frankfurt, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese bidet toilet makers are rushing to promote their products to wealthy people overseas, in the face of the emergence of their Chinese rivals after the "explosive buying" of Japanese bidet toilets by Chinese consumers drew attention.

By leveraging their technological advantages, the Japanese makers are aiming to establish their status as high-quality brands and stimulate demand in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

At the ISH 2023 trade fair for housing equipment in Frankfurt this month, Toto Ltd. <5332> showcased its high-end Neorest toilet with the features of its Washlet toilet seat series.

Despite its high price of up to 650,000 yen, the Neorest is attracting consumers in China and the United States, according to Toto officials.

The company aims to boost overseas sales of Washlet from 920,000 units in fiscal 2021 to 1.34 million units in fiscal 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]