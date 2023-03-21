Japan Confirms 9,001 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 9,001 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of about 1,200 from a week earlier.
The number of severe cases across the country rose by one from Monday to 76, while 36 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 877 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 111 from a week before. Two deaths were newly reported. There were four severe cases, unchanged from Monday.
