Kishida Arrives in Kyiv for Talks with Zelenskyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in October 2021.

Kishida plans to tell Zelenskyy that the Group of Seven major democracies remain committed to continuing assistance to Ukraine and keeping sanctions on Russia in place over its invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, Kishida will express "his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland" and convey the "solidarity and unwavering support" of Japan and the G-7 for Ukraine.

During the talks, Kishida will also "resolutely reject Russia's aggression against Ukraine and unilateral changing of the status quo by force, and reconfirm his determination to uphold the international order based on the rule of law," the ministry said.

In February, Kishida announced measures to support Ukraine, including 5.5 billion dollars in additional financial assistance and supply of land mine detection and removal equipment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]