Building Block of Life Found in Asteroid Ryugu's Samples
Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-led research team has announced the discovery of a building block of life in samples Japan retrieved from asteroid Ryugu.
The team, including Yasuhiro Oba, associate professor at Hokkaido University's Institute of Low Temperature Science, found a small amount of uracil, one of the four nucleobases of RNA, according to a study published on the British journal Nature Communications on Wednesday.
The findings "reinforce a hypothesis that components of life were brought to Earth from space," Oba said.
The team also found niacin, or vitamin B3, which plays a key role in metabolism.
In Ryugu samples, various types of amino acids had been found in past research.
