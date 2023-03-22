Japan's Kishida Meets Zelenskyy in 1st Visit to Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in his first trip to Ukraine since he took office in October 2021.

In the meeting Tuesday during the surprise trip, Kishida expressed Japan's "unwavering solidarity" with the war-torn country and pledged 30 million dollars in fresh assistance for nonlethal equipment.

Kishida also invited Zelenskyy to the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies he will chair in Hiroshima in May. Zelenskyy will attend the summit online.

Kishida was the last G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion from February 2022, after U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced trip to Kyiv last month. Kishida made his move just as Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting Russia.

According to media reports and other sources, Kishida announced an additional aid worth 470 million dollars to help Ukraine in energy and other areas.

