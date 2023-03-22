U.S. Praises Kishida's Visit to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 21 (Jiji Press)--The United States praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Twitter that it is "great to see" Kishida visiting Kyiv.

"Japan is a global leader in supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal and unlawful invasion," he also said, noting that Tokyo is this year's president of the Group of Seven major powers.

Kishida's visit is "another example of just how strongly Japan is standing up with the rest of the international community to support Ukraine," John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told a press briefing.

"We're very appreciative of all the things that Japan continues to do, not just in supporting Ukraine but in promoting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Kirby added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]