Yoshida Tapped as Japan’s Next Joint Staff Chief

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Wednesday to appoint Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida as the next chief of staff at the Defense Ministry’s Joint Staff.

The appointment, approved at the day’s cabinet meeting, will take effect on March 30. Yoshida, 60, currently the chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force, will succeed retiring Gen. Koji Yamazaki, 62.

It is the first time that someone who is not a graduate of the National Defense Academy of Japan has been appointed to the post of Joint Staff chief. Yoshida graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Tokyo.

Yoshida joined the GSDF in 1986, and became its chief of staff in March 2021 after serving as the head of the Northern Army and of the Ground Component Command.

Yamazaki became the sixth Joint Staff chief in April 2019, and was involved in operating SDF-run mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. His retirement had been extended partly for Japan’s revisions of three key national security documents late last year.

