Japan Emperor Delivers Speech at U.N. Water, Disaster Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito delivered a video speech on water cycle at the Sixth U.N. Special Thematic Session on Water and Disasters held at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

In the 20-minute keynote speech, the Emperor explained in English how water was related to the development of Edo, the old name for Tokyo, during the country's Edo period (1603-1868), using ukiyo-e paintings and charts.

Ships were used for disaster relief at the time, and they are now drawing attention once again, Emperor Naruhito said.

It would be meaningful to take a fresh look at disaster reduction measures in the Tokyo metropolitan area while learning from history as this year marks the 100 anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake, which hit the Japanese capital and surrounding areas in September 1923, the Emperor said.

The U.N. conference has been held once every two years since 2013. Emperor Naruhito, who has been studying water issues as his lifework, made speeches in person or virtually in the past sessions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]