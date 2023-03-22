Japan to Give 30,000-Yen Aid to Low-Income Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided on Wednesday to provide low-income households with 30,000 yen in aid as part of additional measures to combat surging prices.

At a meeting of its task force to fight the persistent inflation and secure wage growth, the government also decided to distribute 50,000 yen per child to low-income child-rearing households.

The team, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, plans spending of over 2 trillion yen out of the government's discretionary reserve funds under the fiscal 2022 budget to finance the cash relief programs and other measures, including those against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The package of additional measures will be approved at a cabinet meeting this month.

Kishida was absent from the task force meeting as he was visiting overseas destinations such as Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

