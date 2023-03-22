Japan Rejoices Over WBC Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/New York, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Baseball fans in Japan were elated after the country defeated the United States 3-2 in the final of the World Baseball Classic, held in Miami on Tuesday.

Some 400 spectators filled a public viewing venue near Tokyo Tower in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward from early Wednesday morning to watch the national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, take on the United States.

They erupted in cheers as Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto slammed home runs in the bottom of the second inning and the bottom of the fourth, respectively.

The cheering ramped up as Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani, who now belongs to the Los Angeles Angels, took to the mound at the top of the ninth inning. Soon after he struck out U.S. star Mike Trout, a colleague in the U.S. major league team, for the final out of the match, the crowd shouted and hugged each other, with some people even falling to the floor in excitement.

"It was the first WBC in six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it all came down to this," Shuji Ihara, 59, a self-described baseball fan of over 50 years, said. "I am deeply moved, and it's like a dream," said Ihara, a company worker from the city of Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, next to Tokyo.

