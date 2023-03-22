Japan Govt Spokesman Touts PM's Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday touted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's surprise visit to Ukraine while stopping short of saying whether Tokyo had informed Russia of the visit in advance, due to security reasons.

Kishida's visit to the war-torn country, which took place Tuesday, was "very meaningful in light of our country's response to the situation in Ukraine as well as in order for Japan, this year's chair of the Group of Seven major countries, to lead the international efforts to deal with the matter," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

As to whether Tokyo informed Russia, which continues its military aggression against Ukraine, of Kishida's visit to Ukraine in advance, Matsuno said that "I'd like to refrain from commenting" on the matter because it involves diplomatic issues.

Kishida moved secretly to Ukraine from New Delhi, where he had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using a chartered plane and other means of transport. Kishida entered Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with only several aides including Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara, Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, and Shigeo Yamada, senior deputy minister for foreign affairs, while no journalist accompanied the prime minister.

Matsuno said that the visit took place without a prior notification to the Diet, Japan's parliament, because preparations for the trip were made hastily. The government wants to "act faithfully" from now in explaining to the Diet over the prime minister's travel to Ukraine.

