NTT East, West to Offer Anti-Scam Call Services for Free

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. said Wednesday that they will offer anti-scam call services for free.

The move by the two fixed-line telephone service units of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> is aimed at preventing people, especially the elderly, from being scammed by phone calls.

Households with elderly members aged 70 or older will be able to use free of charge the calling number display service, priced at 440 yen per month, and the service that plays an automated voice requesting callers using anonymous numbers to call back after unblocking their numbers, priced at 220 yen per month.

The companies plan to start accepting applications for the free services from May 1.

NTT East and NTT West will also offer the artificial intelligence-based service of analyzing phone conversations to detect scam calls for free to up to 5,000 customers regardless of age until the end of March 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]