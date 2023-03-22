Japan's Kishida Guarded by Ukraine during Surprise Trip

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was guarded by Ukraine when he visited the European country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian government was fully responsible" for guarding him, Matsuno told a parliamentary committee meeting, referring to Kishida's surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

The Self-Defense Forces were not involved in transporting or guarding Kishida in Ukraine, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference.

To travel to Ukraine, Kishida flew from India, where he was staying, on a chartered flight instead of using a government airplane operated by the SDF. After arriving in Poland, he traveled to Kyiv by train.

The Defense Ministry did not ask Ukrainian, Polish or other militaries to support Kishida's trip to Ukraine, Hamada also said.

