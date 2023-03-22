Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A cherry tree monitored in Tokyo came into full bloom Wednesday, becoming this year’s first sample cherry tree to do this in Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The Somei-Yoshino cherry tree, located at Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, started blooming March 14, also the earliest in the country this year. The March 14 start of blossoming was the earliest on record for the tree in Tokyo, matching 2020 and 2021.

The full bloom was five days earlier than last year, marking the second-earliest date on record, level with years including 2021, and nine days earlier than in an average year.

The agency judges that a monitored Somei-Yoshino cherry tree has reached full bloom when about 80 pct or more of its buds are open.

Temperatures at an observation point in Kitanomaru Park in Chiyoda Ward averaged 12.4 degrees Celsius in the first 20 days of this month, far exceeding the averages in ordinary years.

