Kishida to Report on His Ukraine Visit to Diet Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, slated to return home from his visit to Ukraine on Thursday morning, will report on the visit to the Diet, Japan's parliament, in the afternoon of the same day.

The Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, decided at a meeting of its executive members Wednesday to hold a meeting to hear the prime minister's report.

Kishida will also give briefings on his latest overseas trip, which also took him to India and Poland, at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Friday and at an Upper House plenary meeting on Monday.

During his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the European country began in February last year, Kishida held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The visit has been generally welcomed by both the ruling and opposition parties in Japan. But some people have questioned the government's handling of related information as the visit was reported by some media outlets before he arrived in Kyiv.

