N. Korea Fires Cruise Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul March 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

North Korea started firing the missiles around 10:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. GMT) from an area around the city of Hamhung, South Hamgyong Province, eastern North Korea, according to the military.

The move came after the reclusive country fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday.

The series of missile launches is apparently aimed at showing Pyongyang's frustration at ongoing joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea, slated to run through Thursday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]