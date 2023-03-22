Japan Reports 4,181 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 4,181 on Wednesday, falling by about 5,200 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by three from the previous day to 73, and 40 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus disease were reported.

In Tokyo, the daily infection count dropped by 443 week on week to 373. One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria stood at four, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]