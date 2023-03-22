Tokyo Reports 373 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 443 from a week before.
One new death was reported among novel coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, unchanged from Tuesday.
