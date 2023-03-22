Tokyo Reports 373 New COVID-19 Cases

Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down by 443 from a week before.

One new death was reported among novel coronavirus patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, unchanged from Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press