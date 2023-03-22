Japan Average Land Price Rises 1.6 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The average land price in Japan as of Jan. 1 rose 1.6 pct from a year earlier, faster than the previous year's 0.6 pct increase, land ministry data showed Wednesday.

"The trend of (land prices) recovering to prepandemic levels is becoming evident," an official of the ministry said, noting that land price increases are continuing mainly in urban areas while spreading to regional areas.

In the major regional cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, the average land price rose 8.5 pct, up for the 10th consecutive year, with growth accelerating from the previous year. The average price of residential land was up 8.6 pct, and that of commercial land up 8.1 pct.

In regional areas outside the four major cities, the overall average went up 0.4 pct and the commercial average inched up 0.1 pct, both up for the first time in three years. The residential average grew 0.4 pct, logging the first increase in 28 years.

In the three metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, the overall average increased 2.1 pct, the residential average grew 1.7 pct and the commercial average rose 2.9 pct.

