Australia Asks Japan to Adopt Joint Custody

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Australia has asked Japan to introduce a joint custody system where divorced parents can share custody of their children, in response to a series of cross-border parental child abduction.

The Australian government submitted a written opinion to Japan's Justice Ministry, demanding a revision to the Civil Code to allow parents to meet their children living with their divorced partners in Japan more easily.

The Civil Code gives sole custody to either parent after divorce. This is viewed as a reason for parental abduction cases between Japan and Australia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, at least 82 children had been recognized as abducted by their Japanese parents since 2004 after the breakup of marriage with Australians.

Japan joined the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction in 2014, which stipulates that custody disputes be resolved after children are returned to their original countries of residence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]