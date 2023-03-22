Japan, Ukraine Leaders Urge Russia to Withdraw Immediately

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russia to withdraw from Ukraine immediately, in a joint statement released after their meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Kishida and Zelenskyy condemned "in the strongest possible terms the illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked aggression by Russia against Ukraine."

"Russia must immediately cease hostilities and withdraw all forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally," including from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, they said in the statement.

The statement also said the two leaders "confirmed the unwavering solidarity between Japan and Ukraine."

"Recognizing the inseparability of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, the leaders reaffirmed their intention to work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law," the statement noted.

