New HIV Infections, AIDS Patients Hit 20-Year Low in Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The combined number of people newly found to be infected with HIV and new AIDS patients in Japan in 2022 hit a 20-year low of 870, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The figure included 625 new HIV carriers and 245 new AIDS patients.

Meanwhile, the number of HIV antibody tests conducted at public health centers and other places in 2022 rose by 14,932, or 25.6 pct, from the previous year to 73,104, and that of consultations about HIV grew by 12,458, or 22.8 pct, to 67,009.

The numbers each rose for the first time in three years, but remained at about 50 pct of their 2019 levels, before the spread of COVID-19.

In 2020 and 2021, the numbers of HIV tests and consultations plunged as people refrained from going out to take tests or have consultations and public health centers suspended testing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

