WBC Victory Spurs Sales of "Samurai Japan" Goods

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--With Japan having clinched its third World Baseball Classic title, products related to the national team, nicknamed "Samurai Japan," have been flying off the shelves.

Samurai Japan defeated the United States 3-2 in the final of the fifth WBC held in Miami on Tuesday local time.

Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus at Kansai University, had estimated that if Japan secured the WBC title, an economic impact of as much as 59,648.47 million yen would be generated within the country.

As the reason for the bullish estimate, Miyamoto had pointed out that the team for the latest edition of the WBC would feature popular players, including two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was absent from the previous tournament, held in 2017.

Sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp. <8022>, which provides official jerseys to the Japanese team, is seeing robust sales of Samurai Japan goods, receiving three times as many orders as it did in the 2017 WBC.

