Rakuten Bank to Go Public on TSE in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Internet-only Rakuten Bank <5838> has won approval to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section April 21.

The market capitalization is expected to reach 300 billion yen for the bank wholly owned by e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. <4755>.

In the Japanese internet banking industry, SBI Sumishin Net Bank <7163> is set to go public on the TSE's Standard section Wednesday.

Rakuten Group's equity stake in Rakuten Bank is expected to fall below 70 pct following the stock market debut. But the bank "will remain a consolidated subsidiary" of Rakuten Group, a group official said.

Rakuten Bank, which started business in 2001, had 13.62 million deposit accounts as of the end of last month, the biggest number for a Japanese internet bank.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]