Japan Unified Local Election Campaigning Kicks Off

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Gubernatorial election campaigns kicked off in nine of Japan's 47 prefectures Thursday, marking the start of quadrennial unified local election battles.

The first half of the unified elections will take place April 9. The results may affect the course Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration will take.

Key election issues include ways to support child-rearing households and deal with the country's falling population, as well as the revitalization of local economies battered by the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

As of noon (3 a.m. GMT), a total of 32 people, including seven women, had filed candidacies in the governor races in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Fukui, Osaka, Nara, Tottori, Shimane, Tokushima and Oita.

The conservative forces are divided in Nara, with a former internal affairs ministry official supported by the Liberal Democratic Party's prefectural chapter and a former mayor of the Nara city of Ikoma fielded by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) vying with the incumbent backed by some LDP members of the prefectural assembly.

